Spanish florists showcase

Welcome to the Spanish Florists Showcase! Our guide Sophia will guide you through the proper crafting of floral arrangements, the way Spanish florists have been making them for centuries. Planting those flowers and maintaining them in our climate is particularly challenging, but that doesn't mean that the winter months should be without flowers, and more importantly, now is the perfect time to acquire the knowledge you're going to need in the Spring, when your hard-earned flowers bloom!





Join us for this free event and get a chance to learn about an art that is both satisfying and endearing. Our host will bring a selection of flowers typical of Spain and walk us through how to assemble them, cut them, and maintain them efficiently. Sophia is a specialist of flower delivery in Spain and will answer any questions you may have.